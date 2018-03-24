Weather moves Truck race at Martinsville to after Cup event

VCU won its tenth straight game with a victory over Rhode Island, while Richmond got its league slate off on the right foot with a 17-5 victory over UMass.More >>
Megan Silva-Schultz was a three-time All-American and Division III National Player of the Year at Randolph-Macon. She's part of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018, a list which includes Frank Beamer, Thomas Jones, Rick Mahorn, Michael Cuddyer, and Kara Lawson. The class will be enshrined on April 7.More >>
Hanover will take part in USA Baseball's National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina, next week. This event features 16 of the best high school baseball teams in the country.More >>
March Madness will provide a three-week break from the troubling headlines that have consumed college basketball. All four of the tournament's No. 1 seeds - Virginia, Villanova, Kansas, Xavier - have been caught up in allegations of rule-breaking.More >>
