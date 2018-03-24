NRA blames 'gun-hating billionaires' for March For Our Lives eve - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NRA blames 'gun-hating billionaires' for March For Our Lives events

(CNN) - The National Rifle Association took to social media this weekend to slam Saturday's massive protests calling for stricter gun control.

The March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. was orchestrated by students who survived last month's school shooting in Parkland, FL.

More than 800 sister events took place around the nation and the world in a groundswell of youth-led activism.

But on Facebook, the NRA characterized the movement as a sham organized by, "Hollywood elites" and "gun-hating billionaires."

The posting accused those billionaires and elites of manipulating the youth protesters in an effort to "destroy the Second Amendment."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • NCAA Latest: Bonuses for FSU coach could exceed $1 million

    NCAA Latest: Bonuses for FSU coach could exceed $1 million

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:08:24 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:00:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, leads the team in brayer before the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in ...
    Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.More >>
    Loyola-Chicago could join the great underdog programs to make the Final Four in the past 10 years.More >>

  • 'He fell a hero:" French praise policeman in hostage swap

    'He fell a hero:" French praise policeman in hostage swap

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:58:08 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:00:01 GMT
    (Ouest France via AP). In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arn...(Ouest France via AP). In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arn...

    France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

    More >>

    France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

    More >>

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:10:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:58:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly