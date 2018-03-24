Firefighters battle flames at Richmond motel - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Firefighters battle flames at Richmond motel

Motel 6 fire (Source: NBC12) Motel 6 fire (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond firefighters are working to battle the smoke and flames coming from a Motel 6, located near Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

NBC12's Skycam captured live video of the incident.

There is no word on what started the fire.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly