Top-ranked Halep loses to Radwanska at Miami Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Top-ranked Halep loses to Radwanska at Miami Open

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) - Top-ranked Simona Halep lost her opening match Saturday at the Miami Open to Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The draw was an especially tough one for Halep, who fell to 19-3 this year. Radwanska won the tournament in 2012, is ranked 32nd and improved to 6-5 against Halep.

In men's play, American Frances Tiafoe broke serve only once - after he was two points from defeat - and that was enough to rally past No. 21-seeded Kyle Edmund 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

No. 4 Alexander Zverev edged Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

