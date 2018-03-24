Champ on the pole after weather washes out qualifying

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Weather washed out qualifying for NASCAR's first stop this season at a short track and Martin Truex Jr. will start Sunday from the pole at Martinsville Speedway.
There was no qualifying session because of a wintry mix that moved through the Virginia area and halted the Truck Series race after just 23 laps Saturday. NASCAR postponed the Truck Race and set the Cup field by owner's points.
The Truck Race is now scheduled to resume after Sunday's Cup event.
Truex is the defending Cup Series champion and is coming off his first victory of the season last week in California. He led both of Saturday's practice sessions, which NASCAR was lucky to get in before the weather disrupted its first two-day "enhanced weekend" of the year.
