Richmond SPCA raises money during Dog Jog and 5K - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond SPCA raises money during Dog Jog and 5K

Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K (Source: Richmond SPCA) Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K (Source: Richmond SPCA)
Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K (Source: Richmond SPCA) Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K (Source: Richmond SPCA)

Richmond SPCA held its 16th annual Dog Jog and 5K on Saturday, and the organization raised $195,000.

More than 1,000 people and more than 600 dogs participated in the event. 

The funds that were raised during the event will go straight to the shelter.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly