Richmond SPCA raises money during Dog Jog and 5K

More than 1,000 people and more than 600 dogs participated in the event.More >>
More than 1,000 people and more than 600 dogs participated in the event.More >>
The march will take place along with hundreds of other planned marches across the country in support of the primary demonstration in Washington.More >>
The march will take place along with hundreds of other planned marches across the country in support of the primary demonstration in Washington.More >>
Richmond police responded to two shootings early Saturday morning.More >>
Richmond police responded to two shootings early Saturday morning.More >>
Stoney's plan would charge less, $2.58, for the first four CCF of water used. Beyond that, a customer would pay $5.11 per CCF.More >>
Stoney's plan would charge less, $2.58, for the first four CCF of water used. Beyond that, a customer would pay $5.11 per CCF.More >>
What better way to celebrate national puppy day than with Facebook-famous Ginny, our NBC12's Pet Cam dog who gave birth to numerous puppies this month on Facebook Live.More >>
What better way to celebrate national puppy day than with Facebook-famous Ginny, our NBC12's Pet Cam dog who gave birth to numerous puppies this month on Facebook Live.More >>