Delta helps hundreds of students fly to DC for gun protest - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Delta helps hundreds of students fly to DC for gun protest

By The Associated Press

Delta Air Lines has donated three round-trip charter flights that allowed hundreds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to participate in the "March for Our Lives" protest against gun violence in Washington.

Delta said the donation is "part of our commitment to supporting the communities we serve."

Marches are also being held in New York, Chicago, Houston and Parkland, Florida, the site of the shooting.

It's not Delta's first involvement with the issue. After last month's shooting, Delta said it will no longer offer discounted fares to members of the National Rifle Association to reflect its neutral status on the gun-control debate.

Other businesses made similar moves, which led to a backlash from gun advocates. The state of Georgia eliminated a proposed tax break on jet fuel in retaliation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

