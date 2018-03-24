Justin Thomas enjoys another short round in Match Play - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Justin Thomas enjoys another short round in Match Play

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Justin Thomas chips to the seventh green during round four at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Charles Howell III, right, walks up the fairway on the first hole during round four at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Saturday morning, March 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Si Woo Kim, of South Korea, climbs out of a ravine after hitting his ball during round four at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Sergio Garcia, of Spain, watches his drive on the second hole during round four at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Kevin Kisner watches his chip on the seventh hole during round four at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Justin Thomas is the top seed remaining in the Dell Technologies Match Play and performing like one.

Thomas went only 13 holes for the second straight match in a 6-and-5 victory over Si Woo Kim. He advanced to the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon and moved one step closer to a chance to become No. 1 in the world.

Thomas, the No. 2 seed, and seventh-seeded Sergio Garcia were the only top-10 seeds to advance out of group play. Garcia lost in the fourth round to Kyle Stanley.

Ian Poulter won his fourth-round match against Louis Oosthuizen, putting him close to reaching the top 50 in the world. That would earn him a spot in the Masters.

Patrick Reed, one day after knocking out Jordan Spieth, lost to Alex Noren.

