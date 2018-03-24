Police: Suspicious package found near Chesterfield pharmacy - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Suspicious package found near Chesterfield pharmacy

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police are confirming a suspicious package was found near the Buford Road Pharmacy in Chesterfield.

K-9 units, Chesterfield and state police are on the scene.

NBC12 reached out to Chesterfield police for an update.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly