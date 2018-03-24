Police: Heart monitor found in box near Chesterfield pharmacy

Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near the Buford Road Pharmacy in Chesterfield.

The call came in around 9 a.m. on Saturday. After spending hours investigating at the scene, officers found a beeping heart monitor in a box, which was a return to the post office.

The scene cleared up around 3:50 p.m.

Chesterfield police, state police, and the K-9 unit were at the scene, treating the incident as a precautionary measure.

