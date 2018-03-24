Sara Takanashi claims record 54th career World Cup win

(Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP). Japan's Sara Takanashi soars through the air during a training jump at the Ladies' Ski Jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Takanashi won the competition.

OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) - Sara Takanashi claimed her first ski jumping World Cup win of the season to finally overtake Gregor Schlierenzauer with her record 54th career win on Saturday.

The four-time World Cup winner from Japan, who ceded her season title to Maren Lundby of Norway, soared 100.5 meters with her first jump and 96.5 in her second for a total of 227.1 points. She beat Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Austria by 3.0 points and Lundby by 5.4.

It was Takanashi's fifth consecutive win in Oberstdorf.

Schlierenzauer still holds the men's record of 53 World Cup wins.

Iraschko-Stolz twice jumped 101.0 meters for the day's longest jumps on the normal hill.

With just Sunday's season finale remaining, Lundby - the Olympic champion - leads on 1,280 points, ahead of Germany's Katharina Althaus on 892 and Takanashi on 816.

