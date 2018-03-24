Norfolk Southern train derails in Central VA

Crews in Pamplin are cleaning up the mess after a Norfolk Southern train derailed around 6 p.m. on Friday.

This happened in a remote area, according to a Norfolk Southern spokesperson.

Some freight cars carrying vehicles were damaged, and all rail cars were removed from the track.

There is no word on when the train will be able to operate on the track.

No one's property was damaged.

The cause of the train derailment is under investigation.

