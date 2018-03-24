Norfolk Southern train derails in Central VA

Crews in Pamplin are cleaning up the mess after a Norfolk Southern train derailed around 6 p.m. on Friday.More >>
Crews in Pamplin are cleaning up the mess after a Norfolk Southern train derailed around 6 p.m. on Friday.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says it's ready to spend whatever it takes to keep the roads clear.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says it's ready to spend whatever it takes to keep the roads clear.More >>
Dominion Energy is seeking a rate increase to pay for burying power lines.More >>
Dominion Energy is seeking a rate increase to pay for burying power lines.More >>
Police say they stole merchandise valued at more than $1,200.More >>
Police say they stole merchandise valued at more than $1,200.More >>
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of a Golden Retriever/Yellow Lab mix that was found Wednesday morning.More >>
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of a Golden Retriever/Yellow Lab mix that was found Wednesday morning.More >>