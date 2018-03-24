Thousands from all over the country gather for March For Our Liv - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Thousands from all over the country gather for March For Our Lives rally

By Megan Woo
By Jasmine Turner, Reporter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT/AP) -

Stretching for miles in the nation's capital, thousands took to the streets to demand tougher gun laws and that politicians hear the voices of a new generation.

"We have a new generation of new voters coming in," said Babe King, who came with a group representing the Yellow Tape Project, an anti-gun violence initiative. "We are behind them 100 percent, and we're going to hang in there with them until we change Congress. We have to vote to stop gun violence."

Giving up his 13 birthday party, Samuel Scott made the trip with his mother and a youth organization from New York to continue spreading the message.

"Don't do gun violence," Scott said. "I think gun violence is a serious issue."

The rally was filled with young speakers, like the survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. As they honored and remembered the lives taken in the Parkland shooting, they read the name of Nicholas Dworet last. March 24th, 2018, the day of March For Our Lives, would have been Dworet's 18th birthday. 

"I just really hope we can get through this," explained Naomi Rozenberg. "I'll be in class and not be able to concentrate or be at home and start crying."

The sophomore from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School wore an #MSDStrong pin that read "Positive, Passionate, Proud."

She admits that ever since February 14, there are times she hasn't felt strong and still emotionally struggles, thinking about what their community has been through. 

"There's still some triggers, and it's hard to understand what they are," she explained.

Saturday, Rozenberg says the country unifying gave her hope, and reminded of the mission led by her fellow students.

"I'm not marching for the attention, I'm not marching because I want to go viral or be famous. I'm marching because I'm struggling. No one deserves to struggle like I am struggling, she is struggling, like my friends, family, the whole community is struggling," said Rozenberg. "I am here to make a change."

This was one of over 800 rallies taking place across the U.S. and the world.

Beatles singer Sir Paul McCartney was at a March For Our Lives rally in New York.

"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," said McCartney about his Beatles bandmate John Lennon.

