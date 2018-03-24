LIVE: Thousands of students in D.C. for March for our Lives rally

Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
About 500,000 people are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. for the March for our Lives rally.More >>
Crews in Pamplin are cleaning up the mess after a Norfolk Southern train derailed around 6 p.m. on Friday.More >>
Richmond police responded to two shootings early Saturday morning.More >>
Crews arrived in the 11300 block of Buckhead Terrace in the Reeds Landing subdivision just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
