LIVE: Thousands of students in D.C. for March for our Lives rally

About 500,000 people are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. for the March for our Lives rally.

This comes after a school shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. claimed the lives of 17 people.

NBC12 has a team in Washington, D.C., on Saturday and will have live updates as well.

