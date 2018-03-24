Richmond police respond to three shootings

Richmond police responded to three shootings on Saturday.

The first shooting happened in the 2000 block of Creighton Road around 12:10 a.m. where a man was shot in the leg, and the second shooting happened in the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue around 1:09 a.m. where a bullet grazed a woman's head.

Another shooting happened on Saturday evening. Police say a man was shot while he was in his car. As a result, he pulled into the Mr. Submarine restaurant in the 3200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway around 8 p.m. and called the police.

The victims in all three shootings were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and police do not have any suspect information.

