Police arrest 2 men after woman shot during robbery on Lamb Avenue

The Virginia State Library was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to suspicious packages.More >>
Richmond Police and U.S. Marshals have arrested two men after a shooting on Lamb Avenue on March 24.More >>
The producers of the animated feature film Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero are working with the Richmond SPCA to honor the legacy of the film’s heroic dog.More >>
An NBC12 viewer captured images of flames shooting out of a home on West 27th Street in Richmond.More >>
In Richmond and Petersburg, 12 stores help raise $48,548 for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.More >>
