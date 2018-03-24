Police arrest 2 men after woman shot during robbery on Lamb Avenue

Richmond Police and U.S. Marshals have arrested two men after a shooting on Lamb Avenue on March 24.

Sharif Muhammad, 52, is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. John Singleton, 53, is also charged with robbery. Police say more charges are pending.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue. Investigators say the suspects approached the victim and her friends to rob them; the victim resisted, and one of the suspects shot her. The suspects then ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She has since been released.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any additional information about the shooting.

