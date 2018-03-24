Chesterfield crews battle massive house fire

Firefighters responded to a massive house fire in Chesterfield.

Crews arrived in the 11300 block of Buckhead Terrace in the Reeds Landing subdivision just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Because of the size of the house, it took crews a little over an hour to get the fire under control. No one was inside at the time.

Chesterfield fire says the house may have been under renovation at the time.

They are still investigating the cause of the fire.

