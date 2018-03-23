Police crack down on Chippenham Pkwy speeders

Police are cracking down on speeding along Chippenham Parkway. It's a major problem for law enforcement, so Chesterfield Police are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies.

Don't be surprised if you're unlucky enough to be pulled over by one of the many officers patrolling Chippenham Parkway Friday night.

"In an effort to combat the speeding violations, we team up, all four of us together, and conduct operations such as the one tonight," said Lieutenant Justin Aronson with Chesterfield Police.

This is the sixth traffic operation those four police agencies - Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico and State Police - have conducted together since 2016, and they stay busy. In the past three operations in 2017, they've averaged over 100 speeding summons.

"Aggressive driving, reckless driving is unfortunately pretty rampant on Chippenham Parkway," said Aronson. "Since about five o'clock this evening...they've stopped close to 80 or 90 cars."

Police have been pretty public about their operations too - a post on the Chesterfield Police Facebook page was shared over 700 times, and they make it clear that more officers would be patrolling Chippenham on Friday night - so consider yourselves warned.

"We're not trying to hide anything from the public," said Aronson. "We want them to know we're out here. We want them to know when we're out here."

Contrary to popular belief, these stops aren't there just to fill monthly quotas or even to punish drivers. It's to make people recognize the speed limit and slow down.

"Ultimately, the goal is not to write tickets, and if we can conduct this type of operations without writing summons, I think that's the overarching goal," said Aronson.

