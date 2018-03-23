Police crack down on Chippenham Pkwy speeders

Police are cracking down on speeding along Chippenham Parkway. It's a major problem for law enforcement, so Chesterfield Police are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies.More >>
Police are cracking down on speeding along Chippenham Parkway. It's a major problem for law enforcement, so Chesterfield Police are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies.More >>
The Chesterfield County School Board voted Friday morning to make Bellwood Elementary School year-round starting in July.More >>
The Chesterfield County School Board voted Friday morning to make Bellwood Elementary School year-round starting in July.More >>
A Richmond man faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a Chesterfield man in October 2017.More >>
A Richmond man faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a Chesterfield man in October 2017.More >>
Chesterfield said the man took the device Thursday while at Vapor Connection VA on Southshore Point Drive.More >>
Chesterfield said the man took the device Thursday while at Vapor Connection VA on Southshore Point Drive.More >>
The children at the school raised $2,138.68 by designing and selling T-shirts to the rest of the school to help raise awareness about Down syndrome.More >>
The children at the school raised $2,138.68 by designing and selling T-shirts to the rest of the school to help raise awareness about Down syndrome.More >>