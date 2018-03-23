Trump orders banning of transgender troops from military in most cases

In this July 29, 2017 photo transgender U.S. Army captain Jennifer Sims lifts her uniform during an interview with The Associated Press in Beratzhausen near Regensburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

(RNN) - President Trump has issued an order to ban most transgender troops from serving in the military, multiple outlets are reporting.

According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."

The White House said allowing transgender troops to serve "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality," according to the AP.

Under an Obama-era policy shift, transgender troops were to be allowed to serve in the military openly. Trump had previously proposed to reverse that policy, though it was met with several legal challenges.

The president posted a series of tweets last year outlining his thinking on the subject, implying their presence in fighting forces would be an undue "burden."

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The White House had said it would comply with court orders in favor of transgender troops and let the military proceed with accepting transgender recruits starting on Jan. 1.

Last month the first openly transgender recruit joined the military. The unidentified recruit is from Illinois.

Democrats voiced their disapproval of the policy on Twitter, with Representative Nancy Pelosi calling it a "hateful ban."

No one with the strength & bravery to serve in the U.S. military should be turned away because of who they are. This hateful ban is purpose-built to humiliate our brave transgender members of the military who serve with honor & dignity. #ProtectTransTroops — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 24, 2018

