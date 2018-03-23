Thousands travel to DC ahead of March for our Lives

Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Stoney's plan would charge less, $2.58, for the first four CCF of water used. Beyond that, a customer would pay $5.11 per CCF.More >>
With a clear view of the nation's capital, the words 'March for our Lives' can be seen by anyone approaching Pennsylvania Avenue.More >>
More Snow This Weekend? That is a possibility. The European model has been consistent over the last couple of days showing a fast moving low pressure system approaching from the west. At the same time, cold air is expected to dive south into Virginia from the north.More >>
Henrico police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the school system said a loaded gun was found at Highland Springs High School earlier on Friday.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Butler County officials investigated a report of two severely emaciated dogs this week.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
