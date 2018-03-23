Thousands travel to DC ahead of March for our Lives

With a clear view of the nation's capital, the words 'March for our Lives' can be seen by anyone approaching Pennsylvania Avenue.

Thousands are traveling to Washington, D.C. to take a stand against gun-violence calling on lawmakers to make changes. March for our Lives is set to begin at 12 p.m. on Pennsylvania Ave. As many as 500,000 people are set to fill the streets D.C. Saturday.

"Hello, marchers my new friends, I've come to mourn with you again, because there were another 17 lost," words Steve Rothman wrote in a song. "Hear their words that they might teach you, march with them that they might reach you."

Rothman, a father of two, traveled from New York City to support what he calls a "new movement," from a generation that is stopping at nothing to make their voices heard and invoke change.

"These kids are courageous, they are passionate, they are truly setting an amazing example," explained Rothman. "It brings tears to my eyes when I see what these kids are doing and what they've taken on."

March for our Lives (https://marchforourlives.com/) began in the wake of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida when a gunman killed 17 people. The movement is being led by the survivors of the shooting and countless students around the globe who are standing in support.

"I have a former co-worker whose daughter was shots, she lived, but it changes everyone's lives forever," said Fara Faubus, who traveled with her nephew to attend the march. 'It's amazing that they've turned this tragic event into something that makes them the voice of their generation."

Her nephew Matthew Schilling, is a senior in high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, and decided to spend part of his spring break in D.C. to attend March for our Lives.

Students from Miami, Florida also decided to use their spring break to stand in solidarity.

"We can tell people when we come back, we were part of the march and we were part of changing history in some way," said student Jeffrany D'Caty.

Walking towards the Capitol Friday, they proudly wore sweatshirts made by the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida, with the words 'Enough' and #MSDStrong.

"I have friends of friends who were shot, and I'm just so sorry, and I hope nothing ever happens like that again," said Kylie Coulombe.

Coloumbe says she is proud of her generation at this moment and planned to honestly speak with her congresswoman Friday, about her concerns about school safety.

"Nine out of 10 public schools are doing mass shooting drills instead of focusing at the root and honestly I'm tired of it," she said.

Ellie Morris, also from Miami, feels tougher gun laws could help save more lives.

"If military-style weapons are more regulated, and the everyday person doesn't have access to these, a lot of these mass shootings won't happen," said Morris.

As their anticipation and excitement for the march continues to grow, students, families, and supporters say they hope to take steps towards a safer future for generations to come.

"I am proud of us," said Coulombe. "With the march tomorrow can make a change and something can get done, and nothing has to happen that awful again."

