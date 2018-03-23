Giants Bumgarner hit in hand, leaves spring training start - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Giants Bumgarner hit in hand, leaves spring training start

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner learned a tough lesson and he's ready for a do-over. San Fran... (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File). FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner learned a tough lesson and he's ready for a do-over. San Fran...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner exited his spring training start in the third inning Friday after taking a line drive off his pitching hand.

The comebacker was hit by Kansas City's Whit Merrifield. The Giants had no immediate updates on Bumgarner's condition.

The 2014 World Series MVP missed nearly three months last season after the dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

    NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:27:33 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:34:54 GMT
    A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.More >>
    A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.More >>

  • US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:08:41 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:31:25 GMT
    (U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...(U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image released by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Mister Rogers forever stamp which will go on sale on Friday, March 23. Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “M...
    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.More >>
    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.More >>

  • 15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves

    15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:58:13 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:50:02 GMT
    (Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-ye...(Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-ye...
    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.More >>
    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly