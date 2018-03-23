Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by liner drive - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bumgarner breaks pitching hand when hit by liner drive

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner is hurt for the second straight year, breaking a bone in his pitching hand when hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City's Whit Merrifield during a spring training game on Friday.

The Giants said X-rays showed the 28-year-old had a broken bone on the outside of his left hand.

Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, missed nearly three months last season after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings.

