Arkansas jail housing 200 roosters as cockfighting evidence

De QUEEN, Ark. (AP) - A group of inmates is tending to 200 roosters at an Arkansas sheriff's office pending their use as evidence against 137 people arrested at a cockfight.

Sheriff Robert Gentry said the birds would be held at his office until a court decides what to do with them.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that several agencies raided a cockfight near De Queen March 17, tracking down an operation that moved every weekend. The sheriff said 34 people face felony counts of unlawful animal fighting and 86 face misdemeanor counts. Others arrested were spectators.

Gentry said the suspects are from Arkansas, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Texas.

It wasn't known Friday if the inmates tending to the roosters are accused of staging the fights. Workers at a neighboring business said the birds were noisy.

