Police: 16-year-old arrested for having loaded gun on school property

Henrico police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the school system said a loaded gun was found at Highland Springs High School earlier on Friday.

A school official said after receiving a tip from someone inside the school, a loaded gun was found inside a backpack. Police immediately confiscated the item, and officers said it was never displayed or used in a threatening manner. The Advanced Career Education Center and Highland Springs High School were placed on lockdown until dismissal.

Classroom instruction went on normally until dismissal, Henrico Schools said.

The Highland Springs administrative team will continue to work with those believed to be involved in the incident and their families.

"Again, we are thankful that this matter was brought to our immediate attention so it could be addressed right away. We always encourage students, their families and community members to come forward when they see or hear something that may impact or involve school safety. Please help us by taking this moment to speak with your student(s) about the importance of a safe and secure school environment, said Henrico Schools.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

