Police: 16-year-old arrested for having loaded gun on school property

Henrico police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the school system said a loaded gun was found at Highland Springs High School earlier on Friday.More >>
Police say a black woman entered the Citizens and Farmers Bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money.More >>
U.S. Army Sergeant Amber Chambers died shortly after she was found in the middle of Gaskins Road on Saturday. The driver accused of hitting her, Travis Harris, has been charged.More >>
There's no timeline as to if or when charges will be filed against the man involved in a police standoff that backed up traffic for hours on I-95 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged an 18-year-old Lancaster man and a juvenile after a pursuit early Thursday morning.More >>