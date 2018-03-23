Faith on Fridays | March 23 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Faith on Fridays | March 23

Sheila Belle is back with Faith on Fridays.

She has everything you need to know from the Stellar Gospel Awards, church events and a book event with Alice Walker, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Color Purple.

Find out more at 12 About Town

