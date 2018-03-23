Faith on Fridays | March 23

Sheila Belle is back with Faith on Fridays.
She has everything you need to know from the Stellar Gospel Awards, church events and a book event with Alice Walker, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning book, The Color Purple.
Find out more at 12 About Town
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget plan for 2019 includes a water utility rate change that fluctuates based on how much water a resident uses.More >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget plan for 2019 includes a water utility rate change, that fluctuates based on how much water a resident uses.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
More Snow This Weekend? That is a possibility. The European model has been consistent over the last couple of days showing a fast moving low pressure system approaching from the west. At the same time, cold air is expected to dive south into Virginia from the north.More >>
More Snow This Weekend? That is a possibility. The European model has been consistent over the last couple of days showing a fast moving low pressure system approaching from the west. At the same time, cold air is expected to dive south into Virginia from the north.More >>
Henrico police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the school system said a loaded gun was found at Highland Springs High School earlier on Friday.More >>
Henrico police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the school system said a loaded gun was found at Highland Springs High School earlier on Friday.More >>
Liquidation sales are expected to begin soon at Toys R Us stores around the country.More >>
Liquidation sales are expected to begin soon at Toys R Us stores around the country.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.More >>
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>