Missing woman suffers from dementia, needs medication

Hopewell Police need your help to find a missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia.

Gwendolyn Gerlach, 69, was last seen on March 22 at a day center in the 400 block of E. Broadway. Police do not suspect foul play, but they are concerned for her mental health and believe she does not her medications with her.

Gerlach is known to frequent Richmond, Petersburg and Hopewell. She is described as a black woman, five-feet-four-inches tall, 100 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you see her, call Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

