Missing woman suffering from dementia found safe

Hopewell Police say a missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia has been found safe.

Gwendolyn Gerlach, 69, went missing on March 22 at a day center in the 400 block of E. Broadway.

Police say after the alert went out, someone in Petersburg spotted Gerlach at the Petersburg Public Library on Friday. An officer in the area then found Gerlach and safely brought her home.

Hopewell Police say they are thankful to everyone who shared the information to help find Gerlach.

