VA man charged with threatening to kill congressman

U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) -

A Virginia Beach man has been arrested and charged with threatening to murder U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor, who represents Virginia's Second District. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Wallace Godwin, 69, visited Taylor's office in Virginia Beach on Thursday. 

Documents say that after a discussion about marijuana policy, Godwin allegedly said, "I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself." 

Godwin then turned to two staffers in the room, the documents say, and said "You two are next." 

Taylor was not in the room when these events occurred. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that Godwin previously had two interactions with Taylor last year - one at Taylor's private residence and another at Taylor's Virginia Beach office where he yelled at staff. 

Taylor, a Republican, is serving his first term in Congress.

