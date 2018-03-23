Eagles DE Bennett charged with injury to elderly paraplegic - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Eagles DE Bennett charged with injury to elderly paraplegic

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett, accused of injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

The Harris County district attorney's office said the warrant was issued after a grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

Bennett was a spectator at the game at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017 when he tried to get onto the field immediately afterward to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time, officials said in a statement. Prosecutors allege he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old disabled woman who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field.

The charge of injury to the elderly can be filed if a person intentionally or knowingly causes injury to a person 65 or older. It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Harris County authorities say they're talking with Bennett's legal team about surrendering on the charge.

The Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month acquired Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks, where he became one of the dominant defensive linemen in the game.

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information," the Eagles said. "Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Bennett's agent, Doug Hendrickson, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

Bennett had 8 ½ sacks last season and has 54 in his nine-year career. The 32-year-old Bennett has three years remaining on his contract, with a base salary of just $1.65 million in 2018. That number jumps to $6 million in 2019 and $7.5 million in 2020.

