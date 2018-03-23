Year-round school coming to some Chesterfield students - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Year-round school coming to some Chesterfield students

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield County School Board voted Friday morning to make Bellwood Elementary School year-round starting in July. 

The vote comes a little more than a week after county leaders looked at how year-round school could impact daycare options. 

The year-round school will be a pilot program based on a grant. 

Parents can request a waiver for their children to opt out of the program, according to WCVE

