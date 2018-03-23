Spieth, Reed face elimination in Match Play showdown - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Spieth, Reed face elimination in Match Play showdown

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits on the second hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits on the second hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Rafa Cabrera Bello, of Spain, chips on the fifth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Rafa Cabrera Bello, of Spain, chips on the fifth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Phil Mickelson hits his drive on the sixth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Phil Mickelson hits his drive on the sixth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Friday, March 23, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Brian Harman has defeated Rory McIlroy to become the first player to reach the weekend in the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Harman handed McIlroy his second loss of the week, 5 and 3, and won Group 6 to reach the fourth round at Austin Country Club. Harman was 2-0-1 in his group.

The winner from each of the 16 groups advances to the knockout stage over the weekend.

Four matches are between players who have yet to lose this week, and the star attraction is Jordan Spieth against Patrick Reed. They are stalwarts as partners in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. Even in those situations, Spieth says they're both trying to outdo the other.

Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren and Justin Thomas also are in matches between undefeated players.

