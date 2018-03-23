Police say Ex-Raider Aldon Smith violated restraining order - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police say Ex-Raider Aldon Smith violated restraining order

(San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). File - This file booking photo provided Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Aldon Smith. San Francisco police say the 28-year-old former Oakland Raiders NFL football play... (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). File - This file booking photo provided Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Aldon Smith. San Francisco police say the 28-year-old former Oakland Raiders NFL football play...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Former Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith has surrendered to police on charges he violated a domestic violence restraining order.

San Francisco police say the 28-year-old Smith turned himself in Friday and was booked on three misdemeanor charges of violating a court order to stay away from a domestic violence victim.

Earlier this month, Smith pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and other charges and a judge issued a protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Police say Smith violated the restraining order earlier this week.

Jail records don't show if he is represented by an attorney.

The Raiders released the linebacker days after his arrest on the domestic violence charges.

He had been on the suspended list since late 2015 for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Weather Channel sold to independent studio, distributor

    Weather Channel sold to independent studio, distributor

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:07:28 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:29:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, Byron Allen arrives for an event in Los Angeles. Allen's Entertainment Studios, Inc., one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, on Thursday,...(AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, Byron Allen arrives for an event in Los Angeles. Allen's Entertainment Studios, Inc., one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, on Thursday,...
    The Weather Channel is under new ownership.More >>
    The Weather Channel is under new ownership.More >>

  • 15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves

    15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:58:13 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:29:36 GMT
    (Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-ye...(Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-ye...
    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.More >>
    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.More >>

  • Jann Wenner says MeToo suffers from absence of due process

    Jann Wenner says MeToo suffers from absence of due process

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:17:54 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:29:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci). In this March 14, 2018 photo, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner poses for a portrait in his New York office. Wenner feels the #MeToo movement shows an absence of due process. He said he feels that mere accusations of sexual imp...(AP Photo/John Carucci). In this March 14, 2018 photo, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner poses for a portrait in his New York office. Wenner feels the #MeToo movement shows an absence of due process. He said he feels that mere accusations of sexual imp...
    Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner feels that mere accusations of sexual impropriety are threatening careers, many times without corroboration with people losing their jobs over "some of the most harmless things".More >>
    Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner feels that mere accusations of sexual impropriety are threatening careers, many times without corroboration with people losing their jobs over "some of the most harmless things".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly