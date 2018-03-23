FBI to offer reward for woman who went missing 20 years ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward in information that helps find a woman who went missing from a cruise ship 20 years ago.

Amy Lynn Bradley was on the Royal Caribbean International Cruise Line's ship Rhapsody of the Seas. The vessel left San Juan, Puerto Rico on Monday, March 23, 1998 and was heading to the island of Curacao, Netherlands Antilles.

Bradley was reported missing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 24, 1998. The vessel then left Curacao and then headed to St. Martin and then eventually to St. Thomas, U.S. Virginis Islands, before returning to Puerto Rico on March 28, 1998.

Back in 2011, the family said they had a website up and running in the hope that one day Bradley will be found alive. There have been unsubstantiated sightings over the years. The family has never wavered in their belief that Bradley was kidnapped by someone on the ship.

Amy's father, Ron Bradley believes someone onboard the ship at the time of Bradley's disappearance likely has information that can help. "Whether it's a passenger or a crew member, we don't know. We have absolutely no clue as to what happened. That's why we're continuing our investigation."

Bradley has several tattoos, including a Tasmanian Devil spinning a basketball on her shoulder, the sun on her lower back, a Chinese symbol on her right ankle, and a Gecko lizard on her navel. She also has a navel ring.

She is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, has green eyes, and weighs 120 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she had short brown hair.

Bradley was born on May 12, 1974, in Petersburg.

Anyone who has any information in Amy Bradley's disappearance is asked to contact their local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

