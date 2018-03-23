Shares of Dropbox surge in first day of trading - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Shares of Dropbox surge in first day of trading

NEW YORK (AP) - Shares of the digital file storage company Dropbox soared Friday in their stock market debut.

The stock rose $7.48, or 35.6 percent, to close Friday at $28.48 in its first day of trading on Nasdaq. It had climbed as high as $31.60 during the day.

The San Francisco company offered about 26.8 million shares of stock at $21 apiece, while selling shareholders were offering about 9.2 million shares. It had expected to price the shares in a range of $18 to $20.

The company, founded 11 years ago, boasts about 500 million users. It provides services for backing up documents, photos and video. It competes with smaller rival Box Inc., which went public two years ago, as well as technology behemoths Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

    NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:27:33 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:12:59 GMT
    A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.More >>
    A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.More >>

  • 15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves

    15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:58:13 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:50:02 GMT
    (Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-ye...(Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-ye...
    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.More >>
    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer _ his 15th _ and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.More >>

  • Jann Wenner says MeToo suffers from absence of due process

    Jann Wenner says MeToo suffers from absence of due process

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:17:54 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:49:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Carucci). In this March 14, 2018 photo, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner poses for a portrait in his New York office. Wenner feels the #MeToo movement shows an absence of due process. He said he feels that mere accusations of sexual imp...(AP Photo/John Carucci). In this March 14, 2018 photo, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner poses for a portrait in his New York office. Wenner feels the #MeToo movement shows an absence of due process. He said he feels that mere accusations of sexual imp...
    Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner feels that mere accusations of sexual impropriety are threatening careers, many times without corroboration with people losing their jobs over "some of the most harmless things".More >>
    Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner feels that mere accusations of sexual impropriety are threatening careers, many times without corroboration with people losing their jobs over "some of the most harmless things".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly