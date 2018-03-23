French ice dancers lead with nary a wardrobe mishap - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

French ice dancers lead with nary a wardrobe mishap

(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.

By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press

ASSAGO, Italy (AP) - Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the world figure skating championships on Friday with a season's best performance

Papadakis wore the same tropical flare dress that came undone during her Olympic short program -- this time with extra safety measures sewed in during a trip to their training home in Montreal. And Cizeron had on his sleeveless muscle shirt as they performed perfectly executed direction-changing spins in unison and quick-moving rhumba steps to Latin dance and a musical medley including Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

After the opening of her dress made headlines in South Korea, Papadakis said she made sure that it wouldn't "open in anyway,"

"And it didn't," she said triumphantly.

There was something about the Italian ice that brought out the best in the ice dancers, with all top three couples in the short skating season-best performances.

The French couple, the only Olympic medalists at worlds, had 83.73 points ahead of U.S. couple Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who pierced the 80-point ceiling for the first time. Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje finished third with 78.31.

"We wanted to go home from the Olympics and keep improving and really put out an incredible performance," Hubbell said, adding that they were especially pleased to have achieved the highest levels for all their elements. "We really feel we gave our best performance today."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

