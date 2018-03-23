'Bill-less' goose turns out to be a girl

The Richmond Wildlife Center conducted a DNA test on its "bill-less goose," and it turns out that she is a female.

She was also tested for West Nile Virus, and the results came back negative. The organization said "her poor feather quality was due to a combination of both extremely poor nutrition and inability to preen properly."

The Richmond Wildlife Center is still working to address options for a new bill and to get her back to good health.

She already made friends with Ducky the Pekin Duck.

