VIDEO: Thief swipes package off front porch in The Fan

The homeowner says this man stole a package right off the front porch. (Source: Jen Moody)

A package thief was captured on surveillance video swiping a large box right off the front porch of a home in The Fan.

The homeowner said the man took the package Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Hanover Avenue.

The man first approaches the house, sees the package and walks around the corner. Less than a minute later, he returns with some type of document, walks up on the porch, reads the paper, examines the box and then walks off with it.

The homeowner said the package contained items worth more than $100.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

