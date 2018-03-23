Celebrate National Puppy Day with Facebook-famous Ginny - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Celebrate National Puppy Day with Facebook-famous Ginny

By Alex Whittler, Reporter
Connect
Posted by David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Two of Ginny's adorable pups. (Source: Heart and Soul Puppies/Facebook) Two of Ginny's adorable pups. (Source: Heart and Soul Puppies/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

What better way to celebrate national puppy day than with Facebook-famous Ginny, our NBC12's Pet Cam dog who gave birth to numerous puppies this month on Facebook Live

Named Ginny - short for "Virginia" - the stray came to Robert and Sharon Hooper on Feb. 21. 

The couple says Ginny looked like an overgrown pregnant goat when she first arrived.

Then on March 1 ... “She had 15 puppies of which seven survived,” Robert Hooper said.

Robert and Sharon Hooper are volunteers for the Richmond Animal League because of the high demand for help.

"Puppies and dogs with puppies are the number one animals that are euthanized because of staffing," Hooper said. "If you don’t have room for one dog, you don’t have room for 15. … Our rural shelter reached out to RAL," to get a hold of the Hooper’s helping hands.

They have fur babies all the time.

“We get puppies year-round, when they’re cute, have puppy breath. When they get to be about 8-9 weeks old, once they get to their terrible twos … we get to give them away,” Hooper said.

The seven pups are named after Village Bank locations, the sponsor of NBC12's Pet Cam. Click below for a video to see them all: 

Ginny’s been giddy ever since their birth.

"She’s been a little curious," Hooper said. "She’s been exploring her room and maybe a couple more too. She climbed over this gate and into the family’s hutch not long after having the puppies."

But don’t worry. She’s not showing signs of separation anxiety on any end.

"Just like you and I aren’t meant to be with our parents for the rest of our lives. We’re meant to go live on our own. Separation anxiety from the rest of their siblings. No, never that," said Hooper.

And the Hoopers aren't pressed about kissing the puppies goodbye either. They give them away, and ... "then we get more puppies!”

One of these pups - or Ginny herself - could be part of your pack soon.

Ginny costs $150. The babies are $200. All adoptions from RAL include:

  • Spay and neuter
  • Microchip
  • All age appropriate vaccinations
  • Free Vet visit
  • Bag of food
  • 30 days free pet insurance
  • Full medical records

Click here to learn more about RAL and how you could become a foster parent. 

For updates on when you can take one of these puppies home, keep on eye on nbc12.com/petcam.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:11:51 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

  • Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:43:59 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly