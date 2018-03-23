Celebrate National Puppy Day with Facebook-famous Ginny

What better way to celebrate national puppy day than with Facebook-famous Ginny, our NBC12's Pet Cam dog who gave birth to numerous puppies this month on Facebook Live.

Named Ginny - short for "Virginia" - the stray came to Robert and Sharon Hooper on Feb. 21.

The couple says Ginny looked like an overgrown pregnant goat when she first arrived.

Then on March 1 ... “She had 15 puppies of which seven survived,” Robert Hooper said.

Robert and Sharon Hooper are volunteers for the Richmond Animal League because of the high demand for help.

"Puppies and dogs with puppies are the number one animals that are euthanized because of staffing," Hooper said. "If you don’t have room for one dog, you don’t have room for 15. … Our rural shelter reached out to RAL," to get a hold of the Hooper’s helping hands.

They have fur babies all the time.

“We get puppies year-round, when they’re cute, have puppy breath. When they get to be about 8-9 weeks old, once they get to their terrible twos … we get to give them away,” Hooper said.

The seven pups are named after Village Bank locations, the sponsor of NBC12's Pet Cam. Click below for a video to see them all:

Ginny’s been giddy ever since their birth.

"She’s been a little curious," Hooper said. "She’s been exploring her room and maybe a couple more too. She climbed over this gate and into the family’s hutch not long after having the puppies."

But don’t worry. She’s not showing signs of separation anxiety on any end.

"Just like you and I aren’t meant to be with our parents for the rest of our lives. We’re meant to go live on our own. Separation anxiety from the rest of their siblings. No, never that," said Hooper.

And the Hoopers aren't pressed about kissing the puppies goodbye either. They give them away, and ... "then we get more puppies!”

One of these pups - or Ginny herself - could be part of your pack soon.

Ginny costs $150. The babies are $200. All adoptions from RAL include:

Spay and neuter

Microchip

All age appropriate vaccinations

Free Vet visit

Bag of food

30 days free pet insurance

Full medical records

Click here to learn more about RAL and how you could become a foster parent.

For updates on when you can take one of these puppies home, keep on eye on nbc12.com/petcam.

