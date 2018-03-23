NFL owners to discuss 10 rules proposal changes next week - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NFL owners to discuss 10 rules proposal changes next week

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

NFL owners will be presented 10 rules proposals at their meetings next week, including changes to the catch rule and to the length of defensive pass interference penalties, and allowing personal fouls to be reviewed by instant replay.

The competition committee and several teams are bringing the proposals, which will be reviewed by owners beginning Monday in Orlando.

Other suggestions include making permanent spotting the ball at the 25-yard line following a kickoff; adding fouls for roughing the passer and penalties against players in a defenseless posture as reviewable in instant replay; designating a member of the officiating staff at New York headquarters to instruct on-field game officials to eject a player for a flagrant non-football act that drew a flag; and limiting the allowable time for a coach to throw a challenge flag.

Included in a dozen bylaw proposals is allowing a player on injured reserve to be traded, and schedule adjustments for western teams playing in the East.

