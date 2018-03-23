4 charged in Richmond, Chesterfield armed robberies

Richmond police have arrested four people following an armed robbery in Carytown, and Chesterfield Police believe the same four people robbed several other businesses in their county.More >>
The Richmond SPCA is still in need of warm blankets for its homeless pets.More >>
Former Richmond mayoral candidate Joe Morrissey has started what's expected to be a weeklong fight to keep his law license.More >>
A man is dead following a shooting that happened on East Broad Street on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The VCU Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery that happened on March 20 in the 900 block of Park Avenue.More >>
