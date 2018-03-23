4 charged in Richmond, Chesterfield armed robberies

From left, Rashaun Smith, 18, Yolanda Hobbs, 20, and Devin Van Gundy, 24, were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. (Source: Richmond police)

Anthony Wilson, 19, was charged with robbery and display of a firearm in commission of a felony. (Source: Richmond police)

Richmond Police have arrested four people following an armed robbery in Carytown, and Chesterfield Police believe the same four people robbed several other businesses in their county.

The robbery occurred around 3 a.m. March 21 at the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of West Cary Street.

Police say a man pointed a firearm at the clerk, demanded money from the cash register and stole both cash and merchandise from the store.

The suspect fled toward Thompson Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and charged three men and one woman found inside.

Anthony Wilson Jr, 19, of Chester, was charged with robbery and display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rashaun Smith, 18, Yolanda Hobbs, 20, and Devin Van Gundy, 24, - all of Petersburg – were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Chesterfield Police say the four suspects are also connected to robberies on Harrowgate Road and Kingston Avenue.

Police say Wilson robbed the 7-Eleven at 12120 Harrowgate Road on March 17, taking money and tobacco products. Then there was another robbery at the Mapco Express and Subway restaurant at 13200 Kingston Avenue on March 18. Again, police say Wilson took money and tobacco products, and Van Gundy was the driver for both robberies.

Police say Hobbs was present for both robberies, and Smith was present for the March 17 robbery.

The suspects now face the following charges out of Chesterfield:

Wilson Jr. - robbery (x3), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (x3), conspiracy to commit robbery (x2)

Van Gundy - robbery (x3), conspiracy to commit robbery (x2)

Hobbs - robbery (x3), conspiracy to commit robbery (x2)

Smith - robbery (x1), conspiracy to commit robbery (x1)

