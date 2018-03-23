4 arrested following Carytown 7-Eleven armed robbery

From left, Rashaun Smith, 18, Yolanda Hobbs, 20, and Devin Van Gundy, 24, were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. (Source: Richmond police)

Anthony Wilson, 19, was charged with robbery and display of a firearm in commission of a felony. (Source: Richmond police)

Richmond police have arrested four people following an armed robbery in Carytown.

The robbery occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of West Cary Street.

Police say a man pointed a firearm at the clerk, demanded money from the cash register and stole both cash and merchandise from the store.

The suspect fled toward Thompson Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and charged three men and one woman found inside.

Anthony Wilson Jr, 19, of Chester, was charged with robbery and display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rashaun Smith, 18, Yolanda Hobbs, 20, and Devin Van Gundy, 24, - all of Petersburg – were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police believe the suspects are also connected to robberies in Chesterfield County.

