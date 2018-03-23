AP Podcast: Do You Believe in ... Sister Jean? - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP Podcast: Do You Believe in ... Sister Jean?

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sits with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sits with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

By The Associated Press

Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg rank the most painful losses in NCAA Tournament history, beginning with the matchup that pitted their hometown favorites, Loyola of Chicago and Nevada, for a spot in the Elite Eight in the latest episode of the "AP Sports Special Events" daily March Madness podcast .

After another upset win by the Ramblers and their even more-unlikely TV sensation - 98-year-old Sister Jean Schmidt, chaplain of the basketball team - the hosts discuss which vintage wine goes well with crow.

Also on the show are interviews with sportswriters Jimmy Golen and Luke Meredith from the East and Midwest regional sites, previewing all four of Friday's games.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

