Man charged with murder in October killing in Chesterfield

A Richmond man faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a Chesterfield man in October 2017.

The Chesterfield Police Department says Christopher W. Bryant, 26, shot and killed Chazaray D. Moseley, who was found dead in a car on Oct. 27 in the 6500 block of Old Zion Hill Road.

That morning, police were called to the scene because of a car improperly parked in front of a driveway, which prompted the late-morning call to Chesterfield police. An officer ran the license plate and matched the car's registration to a home nearby. The officer asked the family to move the car.

When the victim's sister and brother-in-law approach the vehicle, they encountered Moseley’s body, slumped behind the wheel. Family members called police and consoled each other, as detectives and K-9 police dogs combed the area.

Several neighbors said they noticed the car parked oddly late in the day Oct. 26.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Bryant faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bryant is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

