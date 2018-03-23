Man charged with murder in October killing in Chesterfield

The homeowner said the man took the package Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Hanover Avenue.More >>
The homeowner said the man took the package Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of Hanover Avenue.More >>
Documents show Virginia State Police spent nearly $50,000 on personnel and equipment during public meetings on state permits for two controversial natural gas pipelines.More >>
Documents show Virginia State Police spent nearly $50,000 on personnel and equipment during public meetings on state permits for two controversial natural gas pipelines.More >>
Police say a man pointed a firearm at the clerk, demanded money from the cash register and stole both cash and merchandise from the store.More >>
Police say a man pointed a firearm at the clerk, demanded money from the cash register and stole both cash and merchandise from the store.More >>
There are 425 highway signs in Virginia that proudly proclaim "Speed limit enforced by aircraft," and they're all lying.More >>
There are 425 highway signs in Virginia that proudly proclaim "Speed limit enforced by aircraft," and they're all lying.More >>
Police say a black woman entered the Citizens and Farmers Bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money.More >>
Police say a black woman entered the Citizens and Farmers Bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The funeral of Saints owner Tom Benson will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral Friday afternoon.More >>
The funeral of Saints owner Tom Benson will be held at the St. Louis Cathedral Friday afternoon.More >>
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.More >>
Ronald Toussaint said he was very honored when his daughter asked him to take her to prom. School administrators said it is against policy.More >>