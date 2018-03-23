VDOT not concerned about snow removal budget

With yet another chance for snow for parts of the state this weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation says it's ready to spend whatever it takes to keep the roads clear.

VDOT says it's still calculating the numbers from the past few storms, but last year it had set aside more than $13 million for snow removal.

VDOT has more than 12,000 vehicles ready for snow and ice removal, as well as nearly 700 tons of snow melting materials.

