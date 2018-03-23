The Latest: Trump announces press conference on budget

President Trump said he was 'considering' veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress. (Source: Pool/CNN)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the $1.3 trillion spending bill (all times local):

1:03 p.m.

A White House official says President Donald Trump will sign a $1.3 trillion spending bill, hours after tweeting he was considering vetoing the legislation.

Trump teased a 1 p.m. "news conference" on Twitter Friday, where the official said he will sign the bill to avert a government shutdown at midnight.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

An internal White House television feed is advertising the upcoming event: "President Trump Participates in a Bill Signing."

12:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has announced a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a $1.3 trillion spending bill. The press conference comes just hours after he tweeted that he's considering vetoing the legislation.

Trump tweeted: "News conference at the White House concerning the Omnibus Spending Bill. 1:00 P.M."

A day earlier, White House officials said Trump would sign the legislation. Then early Friday morning, Trump mused publicly on Twitter that he would consider vetoing it over concerns that it does not completely fund a border wall or secure protections for younger immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

A presidential veto would likely result in a government shutdown when most federal funding authority expires at midnight Friday.

10:05 a.m.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus says it would support President Donald Trump if he vetoed a $1.3 trillion spending bill.

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, chairman of the freedom caucus, says in a tweet the group would "fully support" a veto. He adds that Congress should pass a short-term budget resolution while Trump and congressional leaders "negotiate a better deal for the forgotten men and women of America."

The Freedom Caucus had urged Trump to veto the giant bill passed on Thursday. It says the bill does not have enough money for the border wall, leaves intact President Barack Obama's health care law and funds Planned Parenthood.

The government faces a midnight shutdown if a spending bill is not signed.

9:15 a.m.

President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding.

Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded."

Trump's tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.

On Thursday, Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney said that Trump would sign the bill.

2:10 a.m.

Congress has given final approval to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now. But that came only after late obstacles skirted close to another shutdown as conservatives objected to big outlays on Democratic priorities. Republicans control the House, Senate and White House.

Senate passage on Friday shortly after midnight averted a third federal shutdown this year, an outcome both parties wanted to avoid. But in crafting a sweeping deal that busts budget caps, they've stirred conservative opposition and set the contours for the next funding fight ahead of the midterm elections.

The House easily approved the measure Thursday, 256-167.

