Car overturns on I-95 South; lanes reopen

Two lanes of I-95 were closed. (Source: Michael Pegram/NBC12)

All lanes have reopened following the crash. (Source: Todd Morris)

An overturned car is caused major traffic back-up on I-95 South on Friday morning.

VDOT reported two lanes of I-95 South are closed at The Boulevard with a backup of more than 3 miles.

As of 10 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12