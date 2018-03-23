WTO doing 'detailed analysis' of Trump tariffs against China

GENEVA (AP) - The World Trade Organization says it's making a "detailed analysis" of President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports amid rising concerns of a trade war that sent stock markets reeling.
WTO spokesman Fernando Puchol says the 164-member trade body will make a statement later Friday "when it has all the relevant information on the table."
He told a U.N. briefing: "We are monitoring the situation which at this moment is still very fluid. Many things are happening in a short space of time."
Trump on Thursday said the WTO was "a disaster for us" and insisted its arbitrations were "unfair" to the U.S.
Puchol added: "We are aware of those comments, but we don't have anything to say about it."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
