Police looking for vaporizer thief

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A man was caught on camera taking a vaporizing device, and police are hoping to identify him.

Chesterfield police shared the video and said the man took the device Thursday while at Vapor Connection VA on Southshore Point Drive.

The stolen device belonged to an employee.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 748-0660.

