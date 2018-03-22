Girlfriend of man in I-95 standoff: 'He wasn't trying to hurt anyone'

The girlfriend of the man at the center of a nearly three-hour standoff on I-95 on Wednesday says he is "not a monster" and wasn't trying to hurt anyone but himself.

Henrico Police have not identified the man involved, because at this time, they say no charges have been filed - the same reason NBC12 has chosen to not identify the man.

His girlfriend of two years, Lynne Gordon, says he is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history that he has struggled to move forward from. His most recent troubles came from an arrest in Bryan Park last year - Gordon says he was later cleared of the charges.

"He's been through a lot his whole life, and just in the last year, he couldn't get past it," Gordon explained. "He had family, he had friends, he had a mind and he had potential, and he wasted it."

Gordon rushed to the closest police line she could find Wednesday, after being on the phone with her boyfriend through the entire chase he led Henrico Police on.

"I was on the phone with him from the time officers in Henrico asked him to get out of his vehicle until 10, about 20 minutes before he shot himself," she said.

