Police searching for missing juvenile, concerned with cold weather

Henrico Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old, and they are concerned about the dangerously cold temperatures.

Markus Brown was last seen around 9:17 p.m. at his home in the 5700 block of Trafalgar Park Drive in western Henrico.

Brown was last seen wearing a dark blue polo hoodie, black Adidas jogging pants and colorful Jordan shoes. He also wears braces.

If you have any information on where Brown is, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

